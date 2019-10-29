Today

Community

Halloween and Day of the Dead Storytime: 10 to 10:30 a.m., Cashmere Library, ncrl.org

Preschool Storytime: 10:30 to 11 a.m., Wenatchee Library, ncrl.org

Storytime: 10:30 to 11 a.m., East Wenatchee Library, ncrl.org

Baby Storytime: 11:30 a.m. to noon, Leavenworth Library, ncrl.org

Drop-in Tech Help!: 2 to 3 p.m., Wenatchee Library, ncrl.org

Storytime with Head Start Class: 2:15 to 2:45 p.m., Peshastin Library, ncrl.org

A.T.L.A.S. STEM Club: 3 to 5 p.m., Chelan Library; 3:30 to 4:30 p.m., Wenatchee Library, ncrl.org

Pajama Storytime: 7 to 7:30 p.m., Wenatchee Library, ncrl.org

Government

Chelan County Fire District No. 1 Commission: 11 a.m., 232 E. Wapato Ave., Chelan, 662-4734

Thursday

Community

Drop-in Tech Help: 2 to 3 p.m., Wenatchee Library, ncrl.org

Music Theatre of Wenatchee’s “The Addams Family”: 2 and 7:30 p.m., Riverside Playhouse, Wenatchee, numericapac.org

Bilingual Storytime with Alicia: 2:45 to 3:15 p.m., Peshastin Library, ncrl.org

Trick or Treat the Ave: 3 to 5 p.m., Wenatchee Library, ncrl.org

Wenatchee Parks and Rec 21st annual Halloween Carnival: 3 to 7 p.m., Wenatchee Convention Center

Cashmere Museum Food Drive: 3 to 5 p.m., Pioneer Village, 600 Cotlets Way, Cashmere, 782-3230

Sensory Friendly Storytime: 3:30 to 4 p.m., Wenatchee Library, ncrl.org

The Manson Chamber of Commerce Trunk ‘n’ Treat: 4:30 to 5:30 p.m., North Shore Bible Church, 123 Wapato Point Parkway, 682-3503

Eastmont Baptist Church Trunk or Treat: 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., 400 S. Kentucky Ave., East Wenatchee, 884-6813

Bilingual Storytime: 6 to 6:30 p.m., Wenatchee Library, ncrl.org

The Leavenworth Church of the Nazarene “Light the Night”: 6 to 7:30 p.m.,111 Ski Hill Drive, Leavenworth, 548-5292

“Frankenstein”: 7 p.m. Oct. 31, Snowy Owl Theater, icicle.org

Music Theatre of Wenatchee’s “The Addams Family”: 7:30 p.m., Riverside Playhouse, Wenatchee, numericapac.org

