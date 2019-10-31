Today
Baby Toddler Storytime: 10 to 10:30 a.m., Wenatchee Library, ncrl.org
Dia de los Muertos: 10 to 11 a.m., Waterville Library, ncrl.org
Baby Rhymin’ Time: 10:10 to 11 a.m., Chelan Library, ncrl.org
Baby Toddler Storytime: 10:30 to 11 a.m., Cashmere Library, ncrl.org
Clay with Dale: 1 to 3 p.m., Waterville Library, ncrl.org
Fiber Friday: 2 to 4 p.m., Peshastin Library, ncrl.org
NaNoWriMo Kick-Off Party: 4:30 to 5:30 p.m., Wenatchee Library, ncrl.org
Music Theatre of Wenatchee’s “The Addams Family”: 7:30 p.m., Riverside Playhouse, Wenatchee, numericapac.org
Wenatchee Beaver Project field trip: 9 a.m., Wenatchee River Institute, Leavenworth, dress for weather, 548-0181
“Night at the Museum: Saying Goodbye”: 5:30 to 8:30 p.m., Rocky Reach Dam Discovery Center, Wenatchee, chelanpud.org
Saturday
Adult Coloring: 9 a.m. to noon, Bridgeport Library, ncrl.org
Family Storytime: 11 to 11:30 a.m., Wenatchee Library, ncrl.org
Day of the Dead Crafts: 1:30 to 2:30, Bridgeport Library, ncrl.org
Movies at the Library: 2 to 4 p.m., Peshastin Library, ncrl.org
Music Theatre of Wenatchee’s “The Addams Family”: 2 and 7:30 p.m., Riverside Playhouse, Wenatchee, numericapac.org
Wenatchee Valley Symphony Orchestra’s Halloween Spooktacular: 7 p.m., Numerica Performing Arts Center, Wenatchee, numericapac.org
