Today
Community
Drop-in Tech Help!: 2 to 3 p.m., Wenatchee Library, ncrl.org
Kids’ Craft Event “Clay Moons!”: 3 to 4 p.m., East Wenatchee Library, ncrl.org
Makey-Make with Sherry: 3 to 5 p.m., Chelan Library, ncrl.org
Pajama Storytime: 7 to 7:30 p.m., Wenatchee Library, ncrl.org
Government
Douglas County Commission: 8:30 a.m., courthouse, Waterville, 745-8537
Port of Chelan County Commission: 9 a.m., 238 Olds Station Road, Wenatchee, 663-5159
Chelan County Commission: 10:15 a.m., 400 Douglas St., 667-6215
Link Transit Board: 3 p.m., 3rd floor conference room, Columbia Station, 300 S. Columbia St, 664-7611 Wenatchee
Wednesday
Community
Alzheimer’s Association Support Group: 3 to 5 p.m., Aging & Adult Care of Central Washington, 50 Simon St. S.E., Suite A, 886-0700 ext. 243
Government
Douglas County Commission: 8:30 a.m., courthouse, Waterville, 745-8537
Chelan Fire and Rescue Commission: 3 p.m., 232 E. Wapato Ave., Chelan, 682-4476
Wenatchee Valley College Board: 3 p.m., Wenatchi Hall, 682-6420
Wenatchee Planning Commission: 5:30 p.m., City Hall, 664-3300
To see more events throughout NCW, visit ncwcalendar.com.