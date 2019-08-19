Today

Community

Drop-in Tech Help!: 2 to 3 p.m., Wenatchee Library, ncrl.org

Kids’ Craft Event “Clay Moons!”: 3 to 4 p.m., East Wenatchee Library, ncrl.org

Makey-Make with Sherry: 3 to 5 p.m., Chelan Library, ncrl.org

Pajama Storytime: 7 to 7:30 p.m., Wenatchee Library, ncrl.org

Government

Douglas County Commission: 8:30 a.m., courthouse, Waterville, 745-8537

Port of Chelan County Commission: 9 a.m., 238 Olds Station Road, Wenatchee, 663-5159

Chelan County Commission: 10:15 a.m., 400 Douglas St., 667-6215

Link Transit Board: 3 p.m., 3rd floor conference room, Columbia Station, 300 S. Columbia St, 664-7611 Wenatchee

Wednesday

Community

Alzheimer’s Association Support Group: 3 to 5 p.m., Aging & Adult Care of Central Washington, 50 Simon St. S.E., Suite A, 886-0700 ext. 243

Government

Douglas County Commission: 8:30 a.m., courthouse, Waterville, 745-8537

Chelan Fire and Rescue Commission: 3 p.m., 232 E. Wapato Ave., Chelan, 682-4476

Wenatchee Valley College Board: 3 p.m., Wenatchi Hall, 682-6420

Wenatchee Planning Commission: 5:30 p.m., City Hall, 664-3300

To see more events throughout NCW, visit ncwcalendar.com.