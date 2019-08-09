Saturday
Community
Adult Coloring: 9 a.m. to noon: Bridgeport Library
Family Storytime: 11 to 11:30 a.m., Wenatchee Library
STEM Cublets: 1 to 2 p.m., Bridgeport Library
Saturday Stories and Crafts “Yarn Bracelet”: 2 to 3 p.m., Peshastin Library
Music Theatre of Wenatchee’s “The Comedy of Errors”: 2 and 7 p.m., Riverside Playhouse, Wenatchee, numericapac.org
Hot August Nights’ “Hands on a Hardbody”: 2 and 8 p.m., Numerica Performing Arts Center, Wenatchee, 663-2787, numericapac.org
Junior Ranger Program: 6:30 to 7:30 p.m., Lincoln Rock State Park, 13253 US-2, East Wenatchee
Jaripeo y Baile de Media Noche: 5:30 p.m., Town Toyota Center, towntoyotacenter.com
Double Deal: 6-8 p.m. Aug. 10, Wenatchee Valley Senior Activity Center, $5, 662-7036.
“The Sound of Music”: 8 p.m., Ski Hill Amphitheater, Leavenworth Summer Theater, 548-2000. leavenworthsummertheater.org
Monday
STEM Program: 11 a.m. to noon , Manson Library
Government
Douglas County Commission: 8:30 a.m., courthouse, Waterville, 745-8537
Chelan County Commission: 9 a.m., 400 Douglas St., 667-6215
Cashmere City Council: 6 p.m., City Hall, 782-3513
Tuesday
Storytime and Spin Art Craft: 10 to 10:30 a.m., Cashmere Library
NCRL Puppet Show: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m., East Wenatchee Library
Make your Own Planet: 1 to 2 p.m., Bridgeport Library
Drop-in Tech Help!: 2 to 3 p.m., Wenatchee Library
Art at the Library: 3 to 5 p.m., Peshastin Library
Didgeridoo Down Under: 3 to 4 p.m., Waterville Library; 6:30 to 7:30 p.m., Chelan Library
Kid’s Craft Event “Rockets! Straw or Streamer!”: 3 to 4 p.m., East Wenatchee Library
Makey-Make with Sherry: 3 to 4 p.m., Chelan Library
Community
Survivors of Suicide Loss Support Group: 7 to 8:30 p.m., Grace Lutheran Church,1408 Washington St., 888-2742
Government
Chelan County Commission: 9 a.m., 400 Douglas St., 667-6215
Chelan City Council: 6 p.m., City Hall, 682-4037
Schools
Lake Chelan School Board: 6 p.m., district board room, 682-3515
Wenatchee School Board: 6 p.m., district office, 663-8161
