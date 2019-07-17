Today
Community
High Power Soccer Camp: 9 a.m. to noon, East Wenatchee First Baptist Church, 1700 Grant Road, Wenatchee, (509) 293-1870
Alzheimer’s Association Support Group: 3 to 5 p.m., Aging & Adult Care of Central Washington, 50 Simon St. S.E., Suite A, 886-0700 ext. 243
STYLE Music Variety Show!: 4 p.m., Chelan Library, ncrl.org
Michele LaRue’s Tales Well Told, A Story Hour for Grown Ups — “The Bedquilt”: 6 to 7:30 p.m., Waterville Library, ncrl.org
Musician Sean Gaskell Presents the African Kora: 6 to 7 p.m., Quincy Library, ncrl.org
Leavenworth Summer Theater: “Hello Dolly”: 8 p.m., Hatchery Park, 548-2000, leavenworthsummertheater.org
Government
Douglas County Commission: 8:30 a.m., Courthouse, Waterville, 745-8537
Port of Chelan County Commission: 9 a.m., 238 Olds Station Road, Wenatchee, 663-5159
Chelan Fire and Rescue Commission: 3 p.m., 232 E. Wapato Ave., Chelan, 682-4476
East Wenatchee Water District Commission: 3 p.m., District Office, 692 N. Eastmont Ave., East Wenatchee, 884-3569
Wenatchee Planning Commission: 5:30 p.m., City Hall, 664-3300
Ephrata City Council: 7 p.m. City Hall, 754-4601
Thursday
Community
High Power Soccer Camp: 9 a.m. to noon, East Wenatchee First Baptist Church, 1700 Grant Road, Wenatchee, (509) 293-1870
NAMI support group: 6 p.m., Wenatchee Valley Senior Activity Center, 1312 Maple St., Suite B, Wenatchee, 663-8282, chelandouglasnami@gmail.com, namicd.org
Hysteria — Tribute to Def Leppard: 6:30 p.m., Ohme Gardens, Wenatchee, RLStickets.com, defleppartseattletribute.com
Michele LaRue’s Tales Well Told, A Story Hour for Grown Ups — “Revolt of Mother”: 6:30 p.m., Cashmere Library, ncrl.org
“A Diner on the Way”: 7 p.m., The Merc Playhouse, Twisp, 997-7529, mercplayhhouse.org
“The Tempest”: 7:30 p.m., Twilight Theatre in the Courtyard, Numerica Performing Arts Center, Wenatchee, 663-2787, numericapac.org
Leavenworth Summer Theater: “The Sound of Music”: 8 p.m., Ski Hill Amphitheater, 548-2000, leavenworthsummertheater.org
Government
Wenatchee City Council, work session: 5:15 p.m., City Hall, 664-3300
To see more events throughout NCW, visit ncwcalendar.com.