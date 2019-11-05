Today

Community

Football Storytime: 10 to 10:30 a.m., Cashmere Library, ncrl.org

Preschool Storytime: 10:30 to 11 a.m., Wenatchee Library, ncrl.org

Storytime: 10:30 to 11 a.m., East Wenatchee Library, ncrl.org

Baby Storytime: 11:30 a.m. to noon, Leavenworth Library, ncrl.org

Drop-in Tech Help!: 2 to 3 p.m., Wenatchee Library, ncrl.org

ATLAS STEM Club: 3 to 5 p.m., Chelan Library; 3:30 to 4:30 p.m., Wenatchee Library, ncrl.org

Pajama Storytime: 7 to 7:30 p.m., Wenatchee Library, ncrl.org

Government

Douglas County Commission: 8:30 a.m., Douglas County courthouse, Waterville,745-8537

Chelan County Commission: 9 a.m., 400 Douglas St., 667-6215

Port of Chelan County Commission: 9 a.m., 238 Olds Station Road, Suite A, Wenatchee, 663-5159

Wednesday

Community

Alzheimer’s Association Support Group: 3 to 5 p.m., Aging & Adult Care of Central Washington, 50 Simon St. S.E., Suite A, 886-0700 ext. 243

Football Storytime: 10 to 10:30 a.m., Cashmere Library

Preschool Storytime: 10:30 to 11 a.m., Wenatchee Library; 11:15 to 11:45 a.m., Manson Library

Storytime: 11 to 11:30 a.m., Chelan Library; 11:30 a.m. to noon, Leavenworth Library

Drop-in Tech Help: 2 to 3 p.m., Wenatchee Library

ATLAS — At the Library After School: 3 to 5 p.m., Chelan Library; 3:45 to 4:45 p.m., Manson Library; 4 to 5 p.m., Peshastin Library

Rock Out to Books with STYLE!: 4 to 5 p.m., Leavenworth Library

Government

Link Transit Board Budget Workshop: 3 p.m., Columbia Station 3rd Floor Board Room, 300 S. Columbia St., 664-7600

City of Wenatchee Historic Preservation Board: 5:30 p.m., Wenatchee City Hall, 888-6200

To see more events throughout NCW, visit ncwcalendar.com.