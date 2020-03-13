Some events may not take place because of COVID-19 concerns. Check before you go.
Monday
Government
Douglas County Commission: 8:30 a.m., courthouse, Waterville, 745-8537
Chelan County Commission: 9 a.m., 400 Douglas St., 667-6215
Chelan County PUD Commission: Study session, 10 a.m., regular meeting 1 p.m., 327 N. Wenatchee Ave., 663-8121
Chelan-Douglas Health District Board: 3 p.m., 200 Valley Mall Parkway, 886-6400
Eastmont Metropolitan Park District Board: 5:30 p.m., main office, 255 N. Georgia Ave., East Wenatchee, 884-8015
Waterville Town Council: 6:30 p.m., City Hall, 745-8871
Tuesday
Community
Parkinson’s Support Group: 1:30 p.m., Confluence Health Conference Room, 1000 N. Miller St., 470-6416
Government
Douglas County Commission: 8:30 a.m., courthouse, Waterville, 745-8537
Chelan County Commission: 9 a.m., 400 Douglas St., 667-6215
Link Transit Board: 3 p.m., third-floor conference room, Columbia Station, 300 S. Columbia St., 664-7611 Wenatchee
Arts, Recreation and Parks Commission: 4 p.m., Public Services Center, 1350 McKittrick St., 664-3392
