Tuesday
Community
Chelan County PUD Program for Kids: 2 to 3 p.m., Pybus Public Market,
Paracord Bracelet Craft: 1 to 2 p.m., Bridgeport Library, ncrl.org
Drop-in Tech Help!: 2 to 3 p.m., Wenatchee Library, ncrl.org
Transfers and Circuits: 2 to 3 p.m., Wenatchee Library, ncrl.org
Art at the Library: 3 to 5 p.m., Peshastin Library, ncrl.org
Makey-Make with Sherry: 3 to 4 p.m., Chelan Library, ncrl.org
TEEN Program “Craft Newspaper Fashion Show”: 4 to 5 p.m., Manson Library, ncrl.org
Government
Douglas County Commission: 8:30 a.m., Douglas County Courthouse, Waterville, 745-8537
Chelan County Commission: 9 a.m., 400 Douglas St., 667-6215
Wednesday
Community
Monarch Butterfly Game: 10 to 11 a.m., Bridgeport Library, ncrl.org
Sparkle Moon Night Craft and Stories: 10 to 10:30 a.m., Cashmere Library, ncrl.org
Story and Craft “Straw Rockets”: Noon to 12:45 p.m., Manson Library, ncrl.org
Drop-in Tech Help: 2 to 3 p.m., Wenatchee Library, ncrl.org
Games in the Library: 2 to 4 p.m., Peshastin Library, ncrl.org
Science of Space: 2 to 3 p.m., Chelan Library, ncrl.org
Alzheimer’s Association Support Group: 3 to 5 p.m., Aging & Adult Care of Central Washington, 50 Simon St. S.E., Suite A, 886-0700 Ext. 243
Wenatchee FIDO: 5:30 p.m., Wenatchee Public Library, 310 Douglas St., wenatcheefido.org
Music Theatre of Wenatchee’s “The Comedy of Errors”: 7 p.m., Riverside Playhouse, Wenatchee, numericapac.org
Hot August Nights’ “Hands on a Hardbody”: 7 p.m., Numerica Performing Arts Center, Wenatchee, 663-2787, numericapac.org
“The Miserable Phantom of the Op’ry”: 8 p.m., Theater Under The Stars, Chelan, 888-473-7869, theaterunderthestars.org
Government
City of Wenatchee Historic Preservation Board: 5:30 p.m., Wenatchee City Hall, 888-6200
To see more events throughout NCW, visit ncwcalendar.com.