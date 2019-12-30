Today
Community
Indoor Snow Fight: 1 to 2 p.m., Chelan Library, ncrl.org
Drop-in Tech Help!: 2 to 3 p.m., Wenatchee Library, ncrl.org
ESL/Citizenship Classes: 6:30 to 8 p.m., Peshastin Library, ncrl.org
Wenatchee Valley Senior Activity Center’s New Year’s Eve Dance: 6 to 9 p.m., Wenatchee Valley Senior Activity Center, 1312 Maple St., Wenatchee, 662-7036, go.evvnt.com/566676-0
New Year’s Eve Celebration: 7 p.m. to midnight, Dec. 31, Pybus Public Market, 3 N. Worthen St., Wenatchee, 509-888-3900, jacobi.schall@pybusmarket.org, go.evvnt.com/568141-0
Wednesday
Lake Wenatchee 1st Day Snowshoe Hike: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Lake Wenatchee State Park, Lake Wenatchee State Park , 21588 State Route, 763-3101, lake.wenatchee@parks.wa.gov, go.evvnt.com/567607-0.
Guided Snowshoe Hike: 10 a.m.-12 p.m. Jan. 1, Squilchuck State Park, 2805 Mission Ridge Road, Wenatchee. Cost: Free. For information: 509-670-4587, andrew.branscum@parks.wa.gov, go.evvnt.com/564913-0.
