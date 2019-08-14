Today
Community
NCW Quilt and Fiber Art Festival: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Town Toyota Center, Wenatchee, ncwquilt.org
Summer Library Program: 11 a.m. to 12:15 p.m., Manson Bay Park, ncrl.org
Movie Matinee: 1 to 3 p.m., Waterville Library, ncrl.org
Drop-in Tech Help: 2 to 3 p.m., Wenatchee Library, ncrl.org
Kids’ Craft “Telescope”: 2 to 4 p.m., Wenatchee Library, ncrl.org
NCRL Puppet Show: 2 to 3 p.m., Leavenworth Library; 4 to 5 p.m., Peshastin Library, ncrl.org
Art at the Library: 3 to 5 p.m., Peshastin Library, ncrl.org
Summer Library Program Party!: 3 to 4:30 p.m., Cashmere Library, ncrl.org
Teen Craft Event “Duct Tape Wallet”: 3 to 4 p.m., East Wenatchee Library, ncrl.org
Monopoly Game Day for Teens: 4 to 6 p.m., Entiat Library, ncrl.org
NAMI support group: 6 p.m., Wenatchee Valley Senior Activity Center, 1312 Maple St., Wenatchee, 663-8282, chelandouglasnami@gmail.com, namicd.org
Hot August Nights’ “Hands on a Hardbody”: 7 p.m., Numerica Performing Arts Center, Wenatchee, 663-2787, numericapac.org
“Fiddler on the Roof”: 7 p.m., Stage Teens, Riverside Playhouse, Wenatchee, wwrld.us/2TbQ1bY
Government
Wenatchee City Council, work session: 5:15 p.m., City Hall, 664-3300
Schools
Entiat School Board: 7 p.m., high school library, 784-1800
Friday
Community
STEM “Goldilocks and the 3 Bears”: 1 to 2 p.m., Bridgeport Library
Fiber Friday: 2 to 4 p.m., Peshastin Library
“Fiddler on the Roof”: 2 and 7 p.m., Stage Teens, Riverside Playhouse, Wenatchee, wwrld.us/2TbQ1bY.
Teen Time Craft: 3 to 4 p.m., Chelan Library
End of Summer Library Party: 4 to 5 p.m.
Older & Wiser: 7 p.m. Aug. 16, Pybus Public Market. Free.
Hot August Nights’ “Hands on a Hardbody”: 8 p.m., Numerica Performing Arts Center, Wenatchee, 663-2787, numericapac.org
To see more events throughout NCW, visit ncwcalendar.com.