Saturday
Community
Reaching Readers Writer’s Workshop: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Wenatchee Valley College, writeontheriver.org
Music from Chloe Grace: 7 to 9 p.m., Pybus Market, pybuspublicmarket.org
The Paperboys: 7 p.m., Music in the Meadow, Icicle Creek Center for the Arts, Leavenworth, icicle.org
Lake Chelan Rodeo: 7:30 p.m., Lake Chelan Rodeo grounds, lakechelan.com
Leavenworth Summer Theater presents “Hello Dolly!”: 8 p.m., Hatchery Park, 548-2000, leavenworthsummertheater.org
Theater Under the Stars presents “Perry Hotter & The High School Musical”: 8 p.m., 204 E. Okanogan Ave., Chelan, (888) theaterunderthestars.org, 473-7869
Monday
Community
NCRL Puppet Show: 11 a.m., Entiat Library; 3 to 4 p.m., Chelan Library, ncrl.org
My Mother the Astronaut: 6:30 to 7:30 p.m., Pybus Public Market, ncrl.org
Schools
Manson School Board: 7 p.m., Manson Elementary library, 687-3140
Tuesday
Community
NCRL Puppet Show: 10 to 11 a.m., Waterville Library; 3 to 4 p.m., Cashmere Library, ncrl.org
Drop-in Tech Help!: 2 to 3 p.m., Wenatchee Library, ncrl.org
Art at the Library: 3 to 5 p.m., Peshastin Library, ncrl.org
Kid’s Craft Event “Pool Noodle Aliens”: 3 to 4 p.m., East Wenatchee Library, ncrl.org
Makey-Make with Sherry: 3 to 4 p.m., East Wenatchee Library, ncrl.org
Transfers and Circuits: 4 to 5 p.m., Leavenworth Library, ncrl.org
“Pirates of Penzance”: 8 p.m. July 30, Ski Hill Amphitheater, Leavenworth Summer Theater, 548-2000, leavenworthsummertheater.org
Government
Douglas County Commission: 8:30 a.m., Douglas County Public Services Building, 140 19th St. N.W., 745-8537
