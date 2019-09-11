Today
Community
Parkinsons Caregiver support group: 11 a.m., Wellness Place, 509 Okanogan Ave., 884-6833
Drop-in Tech Help: 2 to 3 p.m., Wenatchee Library
ATLAS — At the Library After School: 3:45 to 4:45 p.m., Manson Library
S.T.E.M. Club: 4 to 5 p.m., Peshastin Library
Government
Port of Douglas County Commission: 9 a.m., Port of Douglas County conference room, 1 Campbell Parkway, Suite D, East Wenatchee, 884-4700
RiverCom Board: 9 a.m., City Hall, 129 S. Chelan Ave., Wenatchee, 662-4650
Chelan County Fire District 1 Commission: 2 p.m., Station 11, 206 Easy St., Wenatchee, 662-4734
Leavenworth Design Review Board: 3 p.m., City Hall, 548-5275
Peshastin City Council: 7 p.m., Memorial Hall, 548-4384
Schools
Lake Chelan School District: 6 p.m., district board room, 682-3515
Thursday
Community
Drop-in Tech Help: 2 to 3 p.m., Wenatchee Library
ATLAS Woven Yarn Bracelet Craft: 3:30 to 5 p.m., Cashmere Library, registration required
ATLAS Painted Mandala Craft: 3:30 to 4:30 p.m., Leavenworth Library, registration required
Government
Chelan-Douglas Transportation Council: 9 a.m., Confluence Technology Center, Wenatchee, 663-9059
Aging and Adult Services Council of Governments: 1:30 p.m., 50 Simon St. S.E., East Wenatchee, 886-0700
Wenatchee City Council: 5:15 p.m., City Hall, 664-3300
Rock Island City Council: 6 p.m., City Hall, 884-1261
To see more events throughout NCW, visit ncwcalendar.com.