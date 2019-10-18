Saturday

Adult Coloring: 9 a.m., Bridgeport Library, ncrl.org

Family Storytime: 11 to 11:30 a.m., Wenatchee Library, ncrl.org

Storytime and Craft: 1 to 2 p.m., Bridgeport Library, ncrl.org

Popcorn and a movie: 2 to 4 p.m., Chelan Library, ncrl.org

STEM - LEGO Simple Powered Machines: 2 to 3 p.m., Bridgeport Library

John Reischman & The Jaybirds: 7 p.m., Cashmere Riverside Center, Cashmere, cashmereconcerts.com, 548-1230

Ivan & Alyosha, with Beth Whitney: 7:30 p.m., Numerica Performing Arts Center, Wenatchee, numericapac.org

Sunday

Sage Hills Church "Sing and Share" 4:30 p.m., Sage Hills Church, 1601 Fifth St., Wenatchee, 663-0364

Monday

Community:

The Compassionate Friends support group: 7 to 8:30 p.m., Grace Lutheran Church, 1408 Washington St., 860-3620

STEM Club: 3:30 to 4:30 p.m., Leavenworth Library

Government

Douglas County Commission: 8:30 a.m., courthouse, Waterville, 745-8537

Chelan County PUD Commission: Study session, 10 a.m., regular meeting 1 p.m., 327 N. Wenatchee Ave., 663-8121

Schools

Ephrata School Board: 6 p.m., district office, 754-2474

Tuesday

Community

Hoot-Owl Storytime: 10 to 10:30 a.m., Cashmere Library

Preschool Storytime: 10:30 to 11 a.m., Wenatchee Library

Storytime: 10:30 to 11 a.m., East Wenatchee Library

Baby Storytime: 11:30 a.m. to noon, Leavenworth Library

Drop-in Tech Help!: 2 to 3 p.m., Wenatchee Library

A.T.L.A.S. STEM Club: 3 to 5 p.m., Chelan Library; 3:30 to 4:30 p.m., Wenatchee Library

Make a Difference Day community meeting: 4 p.m., The Wenatchee World, 14 N. Mission St., 663-6662, wenatcheemkdd.com

Pajama Storytime: 7 to 7:30 p.m., Wenatchee Library

Government

Douglas County Commission: 8:30 a.m., courthouse, Waterville, 745-8537

Chelan City Council: 6 p.m., City Hall, 682-4037

To see more events throughout NCW, visit ncwcalendar.com.