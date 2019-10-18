Saturday
Adult Coloring: 9 a.m., Bridgeport Library, ncrl.org
Family Storytime: 11 to 11:30 a.m., Wenatchee Library, ncrl.org
Storytime and Craft: 1 to 2 p.m., Bridgeport Library, ncrl.org
Popcorn and a movie: 2 to 4 p.m., Chelan Library, ncrl.org
STEM - LEGO Simple Powered Machines: 2 to 3 p.m., Bridgeport Library
John Reischman & The Jaybirds: 7 p.m., Cashmere Riverside Center, Cashmere, cashmereconcerts.com, 548-1230
Ivan & Alyosha, with Beth Whitney: 7:30 p.m., Numerica Performing Arts Center, Wenatchee, numericapac.org
Sunday
Sage Hills Church "Sing and Share" 4:30 p.m., Sage Hills Church, 1601 Fifth St., Wenatchee, 663-0364
Monday
Community:
The Compassionate Friends support group: 7 to 8:30 p.m., Grace Lutheran Church, 1408 Washington St., 860-3620
STEM Club: 3:30 to 4:30 p.m., Leavenworth Library
Government
Douglas County Commission: 8:30 a.m., courthouse, Waterville, 745-8537
Chelan County PUD Commission: Study session, 10 a.m., regular meeting 1 p.m., 327 N. Wenatchee Ave., 663-8121
Schools
Ephrata School Board: 6 p.m., district office, 754-2474
Tuesday
Community
Hoot-Owl Storytime: 10 to 10:30 a.m., Cashmere Library
Preschool Storytime: 10:30 to 11 a.m., Wenatchee Library
Storytime: 10:30 to 11 a.m., East Wenatchee Library
Baby Storytime: 11:30 a.m. to noon, Leavenworth Library
Drop-in Tech Help!: 2 to 3 p.m., Wenatchee Library
A.T.L.A.S. STEM Club: 3 to 5 p.m., Chelan Library; 3:30 to 4:30 p.m., Wenatchee Library
Make a Difference Day community meeting: 4 p.m., The Wenatchee World, 14 N. Mission St., 663-6662, wenatcheemkdd.com
Pajama Storytime: 7 to 7:30 p.m., Wenatchee Library
Government
Douglas County Commission: 8:30 a.m., courthouse, Waterville, 745-8537
Chelan City Council: 6 p.m., City Hall, 682-4037
To see more events throughout NCW, visit ncwcalendar.com.