Today
Community
Chelan County Fair: continues through Sunday, Chelan County Fairgrounds, Cashmere, chelancountyfair.com
Lake Chelan Ukulele Circle: 1 to 2 p.m., Chelan Library, ncrl.org
Drop-in Tech Help: 2 to 3 p.m., Wenatchee Library, ncrl.org
Linda Allen’s “Here’s to the Women!” tour: 3 p.m., Entiat Library; 6:30 p.m., Chelan Library, ncrl.org
Sensory Friendly Storytime: 3:30 to 4 p.m., Wenatchee Library, ncrl.org
Bilingual Storytime: 6 to 6:30 p.m., Wenatchee Library, ncrl.org
Friday
Community
Chelan County Fair: continues through Sunday, Chelan County Fairgrounds, Cashmere, chelancountyfair.com
First Friday at the Museum: 10 a.m. to 10:30 p.m., Wenatchee Valley Museum & Cultural Center, 888-6240
Ben Gulley with the Timeless Trio, Wenatchee Community Concerts: 7 p.m., Wenatchee High School, 670-6922
Joe Diffie: 7:30 p.m., Chelan County Fairgrounds, Cashmere, chelancountyfair.com
To see more events throughout NCW, visit ncwcalendar.com.