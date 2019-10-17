Today
Community
Friday Fun: 10 to 11:30 a.m., Waterville Library, ncrl.org
Fiber Friday: 2 to 4 p.m., Peshastin Library, ncrl.org
Numerica PAC Variety Show: 7:30 p.m., Numerica Performing Arts Center, 663-2787
Saturday
Adult Coloring: 9 a.m., Bridgeport Library, ncrl.org
Family Storytime: 11 to 11:30 a.m., Wenatchee Library, ncrl.org
Storytime and Craft: 1 to 2 p.m., Bridgeport Library, ncrl.org
Popcorn and a movie: 2 to 4 p.m., Chelan Library, ncrl.org
STEM - LEGO Simple Powered Machines: 2 to 3 p.m., Bridgeport Library
John Reischman & The Jaybirds: 7 p.m., Cashmere Riverside Center, Cashmere, cashmereconcerts.com, 548-1230
Ivan & Alyosha, with Beth Whitney: 7:30 p.m., Numerica Performing Arts Center, Wenatchee, numericapac.org
To see more events throughout NCW, visit ncwcalendar.com.