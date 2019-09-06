Today
Community
Adult Coloring: 9 a.m., Bridgeport Library
Family Storytime: 11 to 11:30 a.m., Wenatchee Library
Storytime and Craft: 1 to 2 p.m., Bridgeport Library
Movies at the Library: 2 to 4 p.m., Peshastin Library
“Incredibles2” (Movie in the Park): 7:30 p.m., Lincoln Park, Wenatchee Parks, Recreation & Cultural Services, 888-3283
Blind Date with Lilac Annual Dinner & Auction: 5 to 8 p.m., Pybus Market, 7 N. Worthen, Wenatchee, 888-0251, lilacblind.org
Monday
Community
The Craguns Gospel Music: 7 p.m., Mid-Valley Baptist Church, Dryden
Government
Douglas County Commission: 8:30 a.m., public services building, 140 19th St., N.W., East Wenatchee, 745-8537
Statewide Health Insurance Benefits Advisors: 10 to 11:30 a.m., Aging and Adult Care, 50 Simon St. Suite A, East Wenatchee, 886-0700
Chelan County Commission: 10 a.m., 400 Douglas St., 667-6215
Cashmere City Council: 6 p.m., City Hall, 782-3513
Schools
Eastmont School Board: 5:30 p.m., Eastmont administration office, 884-7169
Cascade School Board: 7 p.m. meeting, district office, 548-5885
Tuesday
Community
Survivors of Suicide Loss Support Group: 7 to 8:30 p.m., Grace Lutheran Church,1408 Washington St., 888-2742
Drop-in Tech Help!: 2 to 3 p.m., Wenatchee Library
The Golden Bear Trio: 7 p.m., Lake Chelan Lutheran Church, Lake Chelan Bach Fest, 687-6002
Government
Douglas County Commission: 8:00 a.m., courthouse, Waterville, 745-8537
Port of Chelan County Commission: 9 a.m., One South Campbell Parkway, Suite D, East Wenatchee, 663-5159
Chelan City Council: 6 p.m., City Hall, 682-4037
Chelan County Noxious Weed Control Board: 6:30 p.m., Noxious Weed Department conference room, 412 Washington St., 667-6576
Schools
Wenatchee School Board: 6 p.m., district office, 663-8161
