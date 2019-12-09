Today
Community
Indoor Playground: 9 a.m. to noon, Pybus Public Market LocalTel Event Center, 888-3900
Alcohol Ink Ornament Craft: 1 to 2:30 p.m., Cashmere Library, ncrl.org
Drop-in Tech Help!: 2 to 3 p.m., Wenatchee Library, ncrl.org
A.T.L.A.S. STEM Club: 3 to 5 p.m., Chelan Library, ncrl.org
A.T.L.A.S: 3:30 to 4:30 p.m., Wenatchee Library, ncrl.org
Celtic Guitar, Tony McManus and Julia Toaspern: 7 p.m., The Grove Recital Hall, Wenatchee Valley College, Wenatchee, lmmo.org
Marlin Handbell Ringers: 6 p.m., Eastmont Baptist Church, East Wenatchee, 884-6813
Celtic Guitar, Tony McManus and Julia Toaspern: 7 p.m., The Grove Recital Hall, Wenatchee Valley College, Wenatchee, lmmo.org
Above the Arctic Circle — Exploring Iceland, Greenland and Svalbard: 7 p.m., Wenatchee Valley Museum & Cultural Center, Wenatchee, Wenatchee Valley Erratics program, EWU professor John Buchanan speaker, wenatcheevalleyerratics@yahoo.com
Government
Douglas County Commission: 8:30 a.m., courthouse, Waterville, 745-8537
Chelan County Commission: 9 a.m., 400 Douglas St., 667-6215
Port of Douglas County Commission: 9 a.m., Port of Douglas County conference room, One Campbell Parkway, Suite D, East Wenatchee, 884-4700
Schools
Lake Chelan School Board: 6 p.m., district board room, 682-3515
Wenatchee School Board: 6 p.m., district office, 663-8161
Wednesday
Community
Indoor Playground: 9 a.m. to noon, Pybus Public Market LocalTel Event Center, 888-3900
Drop-in Tech Help: 2 to 3 p.m., Wenatchee Library
Bilingual Storytime: 3 to 4 p.m., Entiat Library
ATLAS~At the Library After School: 3:45 to 4:45 p.m., Manson Library
STEM Club: 4 to 5 p.m., Peshastin Library
Government
RiverCom Board: 9 a.m., City Hall, 301 Yakima St., Wenatchee, 662-4650
Leavenworth Design Review Board: 3 p.m., City Hall, 548-5275
Chelan Fire and Rescue Commission: 4 p.m., 232 E. Wapato Ave., Chelan, 682-4476
Douglas County Fire District No. 2 Commission: 5 p.m., fire hall, 377 N. Eastmont Ave., 884-6671
To see more events throughout NCW, visit ncwcalendar.com.