Today
Community
Drop-in Tech Help: 2 to 3 p.m., Wenatchee Library, ncrl.org
A.T.L.A.S Cashmere Through the Seasons Coloring Contest: 3:30 to 5 p.m., Cashmere Library, ncrl.org
Oktober Kids Craft Hour: 3:30 to 4:30 p.m., Leavenworth Library, registration required, ncrl.org
Sensory Friendly Storytime: 3:30 to 4 p.m., Wenatchee Library, ncrl.org
Backyard Adventures at the Library: 4 to 5 p.m., Peshastin Library, ncrl.org
Bilingual Storytime: 6 to 6:30 p.m., Wenatchee Library, ncrl.org
Claudia Rowe’s “The Spider and the Fly”: 7 p.m., Cashmere Public Library, ncrl.org
Government
Chelan-Douglas Transportation Council: 9 a.m., Confluence Technology Center, Wenatchee, 663-9059
Upper Columbia Salmon Recovery Board: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Douglas County Transportation and Land Services Building, East Wenatchee, 662-4707
Aging and Adult Services Council of Governments: 1:30 p.m., 50 Simon St. S.E., East Wenatchee, 886-0700
Wenatchee City Council: 5:15 p.m., City Hall, 664-3300
Friday
An evening with Jake Shimabukuro: 7:30 p.m., Numerica Performing Arts Center, 663-2787
