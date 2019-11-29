Saturday
Community
NaNoWriMo Write-in: 9 to 10:45 a.m., Wenatchee Library
Family Storytime: 11 to 11:30 a.m., Wenatchee Library
Christkindlmarkt: 10 a.m. to 7:30 p.m., downtown Leavenworth, lantern parade at 5 p.m., christkindlmarktleavenworth.com
Holiday Movies at the Library — “Arthur Christmas”: 2 to 4 p.m., Peshastin Library
“The Grinch”: 3 p.m., The Ruby Theatre, Chelan
Sunday
Community
Christkindlmarkt: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., downtown Leavenworth, lantern parade at 5 p.m., christkindlmarktleavenworth.com
Monday
Community
Indoor Playground: 9 a.m. to noon, Pybus Public Market LocalTel Event Center, 888-3900
STEM Club: 3:30 to 4:30 p.m., Leavenworth Library, ncrl.org
Marlin Handbell Ringers: 7:30 p.m., Icicle Inn Resort, Leavenworth, 669-6086
Government
Douglas County Commission: 8:30 a.m., Douglas County courthouse, Waterville, 745-8537
Chelan County Commission: 9 a.m., 400 Douglas St., 667-6215
Chelan County PUD Commission: Study session 10 a.m., regular meeting 1 p.m., 327 N. Wenatchee Ave., 663-8121
Cashmere Planning Committee: 5 p.m., City Hall, 782-3513
The Chelan-Douglas Firefighters Association: 6 p.m. social, 7 p.m. dinner, Eagles Lodge, 1208 N. Wenatchee Ave., kmckellar@douglasfire2.org
Waterville Town Council: 6:30 p.m., Town Hall, 745-8871
Tuesday
Community
Indoor Playground: 9 a.m. to noon, Pybus Public Market LocalTel Event Center, 888-3900
Drop-in Tech Help!: 2 to 3 p.m., Wenatchee Library, ncrl.org
ATLAS STEM Club: 3 to 5 p.m., Chelan Library, ncrl.org
ATLAS: 3:30 to 4:30 p.m., Wenatchee Library; 4 to 5 p.m., Ephrata Library, ncrl.org
Marlin Handbell Ringers: 7:30 p.m., Icicle Inn Resort, Leavenworth, 669-6086
Government
Douglas County Commission: 8:30 a.m., Douglas County Public Services Building Hearing Room, 140 19th St. NW, East Wenatchee, 745-8537
Chelan County Commission: 9 a.m., 400 Douglas St., 667-6215
Port of Chelan County Commission: 9 a.m., 1 Campbell Parkway, East Wenatchee, 663-5159
To see more events throughout NCW, visit ncwcalendar.com.