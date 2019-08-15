Friday
Community
STEM “Goldilocks and the 3 Bears”: 1 to 2 p.m., Bridgeport Library
Fiber Friday: 2 to 4 p.m., Peshastin Library
“Fiddler on the Roof”: 2 and 7 p.m., Stage Teens, Riverside Playhouse, Wenatchee, wwrld.us/2TbQ1bY.
Teen Time Craft: 3 to 4 p.m., Chelan Library
End of Summer Library Party: 4 to 5 p.m.
Older & Wiser: 7 p.m. Aug. 16, Pybus Public Market
Hot August Nights’ “Hands on a Hardbody”: 8 p.m., Numerica Performing Arts Center, Wenatchee, 663-2787, numericapac.org
Saturday
Storytime and Craft: 1 to 2 p.m., Bridgeport Library, ncrl.org
End of Summer Library Program Party: 2 to 4 p.m., Peshastin Library, ncrl.org
“Hello Dolly!”: 8 p.m., Hatchery Park, Leavenworth Summer Theater, 548-2000, leavenworthsummertheater.org
Perri the Poetry Fairy Presents Poems for Kids: 10 a.m., Wenatchee Valley Museum and Cultural Center, wvmcc.org
“Fiddler on the Roof”: 2 and 7 p.m., Stage Teens, Riverside Playhouse, Wenatchee, wwrld.us/2TbQ1bY
