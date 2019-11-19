Today
Community
Alzheimer’s Association Support Group: 3 to 5 p.m., Aging & Adult Care of Central Washington, 50 Simon St. S.E., Suite A, 886-0700 ext. 243
Government
Chelan Fire and Rescue Commission: 3 p.m., 232 E. Wapato Ave., Chelan, 682-4476
Wenatchee Valley College Board of Trustees: 3 p.m., Wenatchi Hall, 682-6420
Wenatchee Planning Commission: 5:30 p.m., City Hall, 664-3300
Thursday
Community
NAMI support group: 6 p.m., Wenatchee Valley Senior Activity Center, 1312 Maple St., Wenatchee, 663-8282, chelandouglasnami@gmail.com, namicd.org
Bridgeport Planning Commission: 7 p.m., City Hall, 686-4041
Nov. 21
Thursday
Indoor Playground: 9 a.m. to noon, Pybus Public Market LocalTel Event Center, 888-3900
Bilingual Baby and Toddler Storytime: 11 to 11:45 a.m., Bridgeport Library
Homeschooler’s STEM - Stop Motion Movie Making: 12:30 to 2 p.m., Cashmere Library
Drop-in Tech Help: 2 to 3 p.m., Wenatchee Library
A.T.L.A.S. STEM - Stop Motion Movies: 3:30 to 5 p.m., Cashmere Library
Sensory Friendly Storytime: 3:30 to 4 p.m., Wenatchee Library
Bilingual Storytime: 6 to 6:30 p.m., Wenatchee Library
Stage Kids’ “The Music Man”: 6:30 p.m., Numerica Performing Arts Center, Wenatchee, numericapac.org
“Matilda”: 7 p.m., Wenatchee High School auditorium. wwrld.us/matilda, numericapac.org
Government
Wenatchee City Council, work session: 5:15 p.m., City Hall, 664-3300
North Central Regional Library Board: 1 p.m., Distribution Center, 16 N. Columbia St., 663-1117
Schools
Entiat School Board: 7 p.m., high school library, 784-1800
