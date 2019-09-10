Today
Community
Survivors of Suicide Loss Support Group: 7 to 8:30 p.m., Grace Lutheran Church, 1408 Washington St., 888-2742
Drop-in Tech Help!: 2 to 3 p.m., Wenatchee Library
The Golden Bear Trio: 7 p.m., Lake Chelan Lutheran Church, Lake Chelan Bach Fest, 687-6002
Government
Douglas County Commission: 8 a.m., courthouse, Waterville, 745-8537
Port of Chelan County Commission: 9 a.m., 1 South Campbell Parkway, Suite D, East Wenatchee, 663-5159
Chelan City Council: 6 p.m., City Hall, 682-4037
Chelan County Noxious Weed Control Board: 6:30 p.m., 412 Washington St., 667-6576
Schools
Wenatchee School Board: 6 p.m., district office, 663-8161
Wednesday
Parkinsons Caregiver support group: 11 a.m., Wellness Place, 509 Okanogan Ave., 884-6833
Drop-in Tech Help: 2 to 3 p.m., Wenatchee Library
ATLAS — At the Library After School: 3:45 to 4:45 p.m., Manson Library
S.T.E.M. Club: 4 to 5 p.m., Peshastin Library
Government
Port of Douglas County Commission: 9 a.m., Port of Douglas County conference room, 1 Campbell Parkway, Suite D, East Wenatchee, 884-4700
RiverCom Board: 9 a.m., City Hall, 129 S. Chelan Ave., Wenatchee, 662-4650
Chelan County Fire District 1 Commission: 2 p.m., Station 11, 206 Easy St., Wenatchee, 662-4734
Leavenworth Design Review Board: 3 p.m., City Hall, 548-5275
Schools
Lake Chelan School District: 6 p.m., district board room, 682-3515
