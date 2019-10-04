Today
Community
Lake Wenatchee Geology Tour: 9 a.m., Wenatchee Valley Museum & Cultural Center, 888-6240
Adult Coloring: 9 a.m. to noon, Bridgeport Library, ncrl.org
Family Storytime: 11 to 11:30 a.m., Wenatchee Library, ncrl.org
Hike for a Cause: 11:30 a.m., Walla Walla Point Park, costumes encouraged, CASA, Wenatchee Valley YMCA, 662-2109
Monster Rock Craft: 1 to 2 p.m., Bridgeport Library, ncrl.org
Storytime and Craft: 1 to 2 p.m., Bridgeport Library, ncrl.org
Movies at the Library: 2 to 4 p.m., Peshastin Library, ncrl.org
Jay Owenhouse “The Authentic Illusionist”: 7:30 p.m., Town Toyota Center, Wenatchee, towntoyotacenter.com
Sunday
Community
Double Deal: 2 to 4 p.m., Wenatchee Senior Activity Center, Wenatchee, 662-7036
Dan Miller’s Cowboy Music Revue, Wenatchee Community Concerts: 2 p.m., Wenatchee High School, 670-6922.
Story of Icons — Visual Arts of early Christians: 4 p.m., Three Hierarchs Orthodox Christian Church, Wenatchee, 263-6441
Monday
Government
Douglas County Commission: 8:30 a.m., Douglas County Public Services Building Conference Room, 140 19th St N.W. East Wenatchee, 745-8537
Chelan County PUD Commission: Study session, 1 p.m., study session, Confluence Technology Center, 663-8121
Tuesday
Community
Survivors of Suicide Loss Support Group: 7 to 8:30 p.m., Grace Lutheran Church,1408 Washington St., 888-2742
Drop-in Tech Help!: 2 to 3 p.m., Wenatchee Library, ncrl.org
A.T.L.A.S. STEM Club: 3 to 5 p.m., Chelan Library; 3:30 to 4:30 p.m., Wenatchee Library, ncrl.org
Peaceful Pastels w/ Amy: 6 to 7:30 p.m., Cashmere Library, Registration required, ncrl.org
Sing me a Story w/ Bradford Loomis: 6:30 to 8 p.m., Waterville Library, ncrl.org
Government
Douglas County Commission: 8:30 a.m., courthouse, Waterville, 745-8537
Chelan City Council: 6 p.m., City Hall, 682-4037
Schools
Lake Chelan School Board: 6 p.m., district board room, 682-3515
Wenatchee School Board: 6 p.m., district office, 663-8161
To see more events throughout NCW, visit ncwcalendar.com.