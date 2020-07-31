Some events may not take place because of COVID-19 concerns.
Monday
Government
Douglas County Commission: 8:30 a.m., teleconference number: 1-301-715-8592, meeting ID: 290-238-081
Chelan County Commission: 10 a.m., Zoom: zoom.us/j/650411499, meeting ID: 650 411 499, 667-6215
Chelan County PUD Commission: Study session, 10 a.m., regular meeting 1 p.m., teleconference number: 661-8872, conference ID: 578916#
North Central Accountable Community of Health board meeting: 1 to 3:30 p.m., teleconference number: 669-900-6833, Zoom link: zoom.us/j/5681909332, meeting ID: 864 9013 4912
Schools
Eastmont School District Special Meeting: 5:30 p.m., Zoom link: wwrld.us/3jXJXRu, 884-7169
Tuesday
Government
City of Chelan: 4 p.m., Live audio streamed on lakechelannow.com, 682-8019
Douglas County Commission: 8:30 a.m., teleconference number: 1-301-715-8592, meeting ID: 786-705-338
Chelan County Commission: 10 a.m., Zoom: zoom.us/j/650411499, Meeting ID: 650 411 499, 667-6215
Schools
Wenatchee School District Parent Virtual Town Hall: 6 p.m., Zoom link: wwrld.us/2D9VJaN, passcode: 895710