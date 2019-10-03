Today
Community
Friday Fun: 10 a.m. to 11:30 p.m., Waterville Library, ncrl.org
Fiber Friday: 2 to 4 p.m., Peshastin Library, ncrl.org
Silent Auction benefit for Angela Kirk: 6 to 9 p.m., Cashmere Riverside Center, 201 Riverside Drive
Saturday
Lake Wenatchee Geology Tour: 9 a.m., Wenatchee Valley Museum & Cultural Center, 888-6240
Adult Coloring: 9 a.m. to noon, Bridgeport Library
Family Storytime: 11 to 11:30 a.m., Wenatchee Library
Hike for a Cause: 11:30 a.m., Walla Walla Point Park, costumes encouraged, CASA, Wenatchee Valley YMCA, 662-2109
Monster Rock Craft: 1 to 2 p.m., Bridgeport Library
Storytime and Craft: 1 to 2 p.m., Bridgeport Library
Movies at the Library: 2 to 4 p.m., Peshastin Library
Jay Owenhouse “The Authentic Illusionist”: 7:30 p.m., Town Toyota Center, Wenatchee, towntoyotacenter.com
To see more events throughout NCW, visit ncwcalendar.com.