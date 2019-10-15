Today
Community
Parkinson’s Support Group: 1:30 p.m., Confluence Health Conference Room, 1000 N. Miller St., 470-6416
Unicorn Storytime: 10 to 10:30 a.m., Cashmere Library, ncrl.org
Preschool Storytime: 10:30 to 11 a.m., Wenatchee Library, ncrl.org
Baby Storytime: 11:30 a.m. to noon, Leavenworth Library, ncrl.org
Drop-in Tech Help!: 2 to 3 p.m., Wenatchee Library, ncrl.org
ATLAS STEM Club: 3 to 5 p.m., Chelan Library; 3:30 to 4:30 p.m., Wenatchee Library, ncrl.org
Pajama Storytime: 7 to 7:30 p.m., Wenatchee Library, ncrl.org
Government
Douglas County Commission: 8:30 a.m., courthouse, Waterville, 745-8537
Chelan County Commission: 9 a.m., 400 Douglas St., 667-6215
Link Transit Board: 3 p.m., third floor conference room, Columbia Station, 300 S. Columbia St., 664-7611
Cascadia Conservation District Board: 3:30 p.m., Wenatchee World, 14 N. Mission St., 436-1601
Arts, Recreation and Parks Commission: 4 p.m., Public Services Center, 1350 McKittrick St., 664-3392
Wednesday
Community
Unicorn Storytime: 10 to 10:30 a.m., Cashmere Library, ncrl.org
Drop-in Tech Help: 2 to 3 p.m., Wenatchee Library, ncrl.org
Alzheimer’s Association Support Group: 3 to 5 p.m., Aging & Adult Care of Central Washington, 50 Simon St. S.E., Suite A, 886-0700 Ext. 243
ATLAS — At the Library After School: 3:45 to 4:45 p.m., Manson Library, ncrl.org
Read Around the World — Day of the Dead: 4 to 5 p.m., Peshastin Library, ncrl.org
Government
Chelan Fire and Rescue Commission: 3 p.m., 232 E. Wapato Ave., Chelan, 682-4476
Wenatchee Planning Commission: 5:30 p.m., City Hall, 664-3300
To see more events throughout NCW, visit ncwcalendar.com.