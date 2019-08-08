Today
Community
“All of Creation” summer art camp: 10 a.m. to noon, Pybus Public Market, hosted by Pacific Crest Church, pybuspublicmarket.org
Space Rocks Craft: 1 to 2 p.m., Bridgeport Library, ncrl.com
Transfers and Circuits: 1 to 2 p.m., Waterville Library, ncrl.com
Drop-in Tech Help: 2 to 3 p.m., Wenatchee Library, ncrl.com
Kids’ Craft “ Design Your Own Book Bag”: 2 to 4 p.m., Wenatchee Library, ncrl.com
Makerspace “Alcohol Ink Coasters”: 2 to 3:30 p.m., Cashmere Library, ncrl.com
Art at the Library: 3 to 5 p.m., Peshastin Library, ncrl.com
Telescope Craft: 4 to 5 p.m., Leavenworth Library, ncrl.com
Hot August Nights’ “Hands on a Hardbody”: 7 p.m., Numerica Performing Arts Center, Wenatchee, numericapac.org
“Pirates of Penzance”: 8 p.m., Ski Hill Amphitheater, Leavenworth Summer Theater, leavenworthsummertheater.org
“The Miserable Phantom of the Op’ry”: 8 p.m., Theater Under The Stars, Chelan, theaterunderthestars.org
Government
Chelan-Douglas Transportation Council: 9 a.m., Confluence Technology Center, Wenatchee, 663-9059
Aging and Adult Services Council of Governments: 1:30 p.m., 50 Simon St. S.E., East Wenatchee, 886-0700
Wenatchee City Council: 5:15 p.m., City Hall, 664-3300
Rock Island City Council: 6 p.m., City Hall, 884-1261
Entiat City Council: 7 p.m., fire station, 784-1500
Peshastin City Council: 7 p.m., Memorial Hall, 548-4384
Friday
Community
“All of Creation” summer art camp: 10 a.m. to noon, Pybus Public Market, hosted by Pacific Crest Church
Hot August Nights’ “Hands on a Hardbody”: 8 p.m., Numerica Performing Arts Center, numericapac.org
“How to Train Your Dragon” (Movie Night in the Gardens): 8:30 p.m., Ohme Gardens, Wenatchee, wwrld.us/2Y7sye0
“Hello Dolly!”: 8 p.m., Hatchery Park, Leavenworth Summer Theater, leavenworthsummertheater.org
