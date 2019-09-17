Today

Community

Parkinson’s Support Group: 1:30 p.m., Confluence Health Conference Room, 1000 N. Miller St., 470-6416

Pirate Storytime and Treasure Hunt: 10 to 11 a.m., Cashmere Library, ncrl.org

Drop-in Tech Help!: 2 to 3 p.m., Wenatchee Library, ncrl.org

“An Evening with George Winston”: 7:30 p.m., Numerica Performing Arts Center, georgewinston.com, numericapac.org

Government

Douglas County Commission: 8:30 a.m., courthouse, Waterville, 745-8537

Port of Chelan County Commission: 9 a.m., 238 Olds Station Road, Suite A, Wenatchee, 663-5159

Chelan County Commission: 9 a.m., 400 Douglas St., 667-6215

East Wenatchee Water District Commission: 3 p.m., district office, 692 N. Eastmont Ave., East Wenatchee, 884-3569

Cascadia Conservation District Board: 3:30 p.m., Wenatchee World, 14 N. Mission St., 436-1601

Arts, Recreation and Parks Board: 4 p.m., Public Services Center, 1350 McKittrick St., 664-3392

Wednesday

Community

Drop-in Tech Help: 2 to 3 p.m., Wenatchee Library, ncrl.org

ATLAS — At the Library After School: 3:45 to 4:45 p.m., Manson Library, ncrl.org

Alzheimer’s Association Support Group: 3 to 5 p.m., Aging & Adult Care of Central Washington, 50 Simon St. S.E., Suite A, East Wenatchee, 886-0700 Ext. 243

Make a Difference Day community meeting: 4 p.m., The Wenatchee World, 14 N. Mission St., 663-6662, wenatcheemkdd.com

Glenn Miller Orchestra: 7:30 p.m., Numerica Performing Arts Center, 663-2787, numericapac.org

Government

Douglas County Commission: 8:30 a.m., courthouse, Waterville, 745-8537

Wenatchee Planning Commission: 5:30 p.m., City Hall, 664-3300

To see more events throughout NCW, visit ncwcalendar.com.