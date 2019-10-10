Today
Community
An evening with Jake Shimabukuro: 7:30 p.m., Numerica Performing Arts Center, 663-2787
Friday Fun: 10 a.m. to 11:30 p.m., Waterville Library, ncrl.org
Fiber Friday: 2 to 4 p.m., Peshastin Library, ncrl.org
Leavenworth Oktoberfest: 5 p.m. to midnight Fridays, downtown Leavenworth, leavenworthoktoberfest.com
Trivia Night with the Wenatchee Public Library: 7 p.m. Pybus Public Market, ncrl.org
Saturday
Chelan Friends of the Library Book Sale: 9 a.m. to noon, Chelan Library
Community Yoga with Melissa: 10 to 11 a.m., Peshastin Library
Family Storytime: 11 to 11:30 a.m., Wenatchee Library
Leavenworth Oktoberfest: noon to 1 a.m., downtown Leavenworth, leavenworthoktoberfest.com
The Lake Boys: 6 to 9 p.m., Wenatchee Valley Senior Activity Center, Wenatchee, 662-7036
“Turandot”: 9:55 a.m., Snowy Owl Theater, Icicle Center for the Arts, Leavenworth, icicle.org
Walking the Wild Side, The Nature of Nature Writing: 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Barn Beach Reserve, Leavenworth, Write on the River, Wenatchee River Institute, wenatcheeinstitute.org, writeontheriver.org
Walking Tour through the Pioneer Village: 1 p.m., Cashmere Museum & Pioneer Village, Cashmere, presenter Rod Molzahn, cashmeremuseum.org
Leavenworth Town History Walk: 10 a.m., Lions Club Park, Leavenworth, uppervalleymuseum.org, 548-0728
To see more events throughout NCW, visit ncwcalendar.com.