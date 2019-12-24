Today
Community
Bilingual Baby and Toddler Time: 11 to 11:45, Bridgeport Library, ncrl.org
ATLAS LEGO Build — Holiday Scene: 12:30 to 5 p.m., Cashmere Library, ncrl.org
Holiday Movie Matinee: 1 to 3 p.m., Waterville Library, ncrl.org
Drop-in Tech Help!: 2 to 3 p.m., Wenatchee Library, ncrl.org
Friday
Community
Clay with Dale: 1 to 3 p.m., Waterville Library
Fiber Friday: 2 to 4 p.m., Peshastin Library
Stuffed Animal Sleepover: 4 to 5 p.m., Chelan Library
Trivia Night!: 7 to 9 p.m., Wenatchee Library
Family Game Night by Pacific Crest Church: 7 to 9 p.m., Pybus Public Market
To see more events throughout NCW, visit ncwcalendar.com.