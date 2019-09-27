Today
Community
Family Storytime: 11 to 11:30 a.m., Wenatchee Library, ncrl.org
Writers Meeting Writers, “Art of Critiquing”: 9:15 a.m., Wenatchee Public Library, writeontheriver.org
“A River Film”: 7 p.m., Snowy Owl Theater, Leavenworth, Icicle Creek Center for the Arts, 548-6347
Native Heritage Bus Tour: 9 a.m., Wenatchee Valley Museum & Cultural Center, 888-6240
Leavenworth Autumn Leaf Festival: grand parade at noon Saturday, downtown Leavenworth, wastalfa.org
North Central Washington Dahlia Society’s 2019 Dahlia Show: Noon to 9 p.m. Sept. 28, Pybus Market, Wenatchee, ncwdahlias.org
SAGE’s Annual “When I Grow Up” 5K Fun Run/Walk: 10 to 11:30 a.m., Pybus Public Market, Wenatchee, 663-7446
Sunday
North Central Washington Dahlia Society’s 2019 Dahlia Show: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Pybus Market, Wenatchee, ncwdahlias.org
Monday
Community
S.T.E.M. Club: 3:30 to 4:30, Leavenworth Library
Knit with Wit: 4 to 5:30 p.m., Wenatchee Library
Government
Douglas County Commission: 8:30 a.m., Douglas County Public Service Building Hearing Room, 140 19th St. N.W., East Wenatchee, 745-8537
Chelan County Commission: 9 a.m., 400 Douglas St., 667-6215
Tuesday
Community
Drop-in Tech Help!: 2 to 3 p.m., Wenatchee Library
A.T.L.A.S. STEM Club: 3 to 5 p.m., Chelan Library; 3:30 to 4:30 p.m., Wenatchee Library
Government
Douglas County Commission: 8:30 a.m., Douglas County courthouse, Waterville,745-8537
Port of Chelan County Commission: 9 a.m., 238 Olds Station Road. Suite A, Wenatchee, 663-5159
Douglas County Fire District No. 2 Board: 1 p.m., Douglas County Public Services Building Hearing Room, 140 19th St. N.W., East Wenatchee, 884-6671
Schools
Wenatchee School Board: 1 p.m., Wenatchee School District central office, 235 Sunset Ave., 663-8161
To see more events throughout NCW, visit ncwcalendar.com.