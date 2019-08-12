Tuesday
Community
Storytime and Spin Art Craft: 10 to 10:30 a.m., Cashmere Library, ncrl.org
NCRL Puppet Show: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m., East Wenatchee Library, ncrl.org
Make your Own Planet: 1 to 2 p.m., Bridgeport Library, ncrl.org
Drop-in Tech Help!: 2 to 3 p.m., Wenatchee Library, ncrl.org
Art at the Library: 3 to 5 p.m., Peshastin Library, ncrl.org
Didgeridoo Down Under: 3 to 4 p.m., Waterville Library; 6:30 to 7:30 p.m., Chelan Library, ncrl.org
Kid’s Craft Event “Rockets! Straw or Streamer!”: 3 to 4 p.m., East Wenatchee Library, ncrl.org
Makey-Make with Sherry: 3 to 4 p.m., Chelan Library, ncrl.org
Survivors of Suicide Loss Support Group: 7 to 8:30 p.m., Grace Lutheran Church, 1408 Washington St., 888-2742
Government
Chelan County Commission: 9 a.m., 400 Douglas St., 667-6215
Port of Douglas County Commission: 9 a.m., Port of Douglas County conference room, 1 Campbell Parkway, Suite D, East Wenatchee, 884-4700
Cascadia Conservation District: 3:30 p.m., 14 N. Mission St., Wenatchee, 436-1601
Chelan City Council: 6 p.m., City Hall, 682-4037
Schools
Lake Chelan School Board: 6 p.m., district board room, 682-3515
Wenatchee School Board: 6 p.m., district office, 663-8161
Wednesday
Community
Storytime and Spin Art Craft: 10 to 10:30 a.m., Cashmere Library, ncrl.org
NCRL Puppet Show: 11 a.m. to noon, Manson Library, ncrl.org
Drop-in Tech Help: 2 to 3 p.m., Wenatchee Library, ncrl.org
Games in the Library: 2 to 4 p.m., Peshastin Library, ncrl.org
Alzheimer’s Association Support Group: 3 to 5 p.m., Aging & Adult Care of Central Washington, 50 Simon St. S.E., Suite A, 886-0700 ext. 243
Teen End of Summer Party: 6 to 7 p.m., Wenatchee Library, ncrl.org
Hot August Nights’ “Hands on a Hardbody”: 7 p.m., Numerica Performing Arts Center, Wenatchee, 663-2787
Government
RiverCom Board: 9 a.m., City Hall, 129 S. Chelan Ave., Wenatchee, 662-4650
Chelan County Fire District 1 Commission: 2 p.m., Station 11, 206 Easy St., Wenatchee, 662-4734
