Today
Community
Clay with Dale: 1 to 3 p.m., Waterville Library, ncrl.org
Fiber Friday: 2 to 4 p.m., Peshastin Library, ncrl.org
Slim Chance: 7 to 9 p.m., Pybus Public Market, 888-3900
Saturday
Community
NCW Walk to End Alzheimers: 9:30 a.m., Pybus Public Market, 207-7999, emgrissmerson@alz.org
Science and Art of Wildlife Tracking: 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Wenatchee River Institute, Leavenworth, 548-0182, wenatcheeriverinstitute.org
STEM “Toothpick Towers”: 2 to 3 p.m., Bridgeport Library, ncrl.org
Bacon, Bourbon, Bluegrass & Blues: 5 p.m., Wenatchee Valley Museum & Cultural Center, Wenatchee.
To see more events throughout NCW, visit ncwcalendar.com.