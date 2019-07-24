Thursday
Community
Lance Tigner: 5 to 7 p.m., Leavenworth Farmers Market, Lions Club Park, leavenworthfarmersmarket.org
Invisible Touch — A Tribute to Phil Collins and Genesis: 6:30 p.m., Ohme Gardens, Wenatchee, RLStickets.com, invisibletouchtribute.com
Anthill Films’ “Return to Earth,” Evergreen Central Mountain Bike Association: 6 p.m., Pybus Public Market, Wenatchee
Government
Greater Wenatchee Regional Public Facilities District Board: Noon, Crunch Pak Room, Town Toyota Center, 888-8090
Wenatchee City Council: 5:15 p.m., City Hall, 664-3300
Friday
Community
Family Game Night Hosted by Pacific Crest Church: 7 to 9 p.m., Pybus public market, pybuspublicmarket.org
Summer Concert Series presents "Analog Jack": 7 to 9 p.m., Centennial Park, 130 S. Wenatchee Ave., wenatcheewa.gov
Jennifer Pharr Davis, “Pursuit of Endurance”: 7 p.m., Pybus Market, 548-1451, abookforallseasons.com
Lake Chelan Rodeo: 7:30 p.m., Lake Chelan Rodeo grounds, lakechelan.com
Movie Night: 9 to 10 p.m., Lincoln Rock State Park, 13253 US-2, East Wenatchee, parks.state.wa.us/541/Lincoln-Rock
To see more events throughout NCW, visit ncwcalendar.com.