Some events may not take place because of COVID-19 concerns.
Tuesday
Government
Douglas County Commission: 8:30 a.m., teleconference number: 1-301-715-8592, meeting ID: 786-705-338,745-8537
Chelan County Commission: 8 a.m., https://zoom.us/j/650411499, meeting ID: 650 411 499, 667-6215
Chelan City Council: 6 p.m., live audio broadcast at lakechelannow.com, 682-4037
Chelan County Noxious Weed Control Board: 6:30 p.m., Noxious Weed Department conference room, 412 Washington St., 667-6576
Schools
Lake Chelan School Board: 6 p.m., call 682-3515 or email mashayekhg@chelanschools.org to learn how to connect to the meeting
Wenatchee School Board: 6 p.m., youtu.be/S_J_ucv4RwQ, 663-8161
Wednesday
Government
Chelan County Fire District 1 Commission: 2 p.m., conference call accomodations can be made by calling 662-4734, 662-4734
Leavenworth Design Review Board: 3 p.m., teleconference link: wwrld.us/30iXQlW, meeting ID: 829 2582 2685, password: 557913, 548-5275
Douglas County Fire District 2 Commission: 5 p.m., teleconference link: us02web.zoom.us/j/974541767, meeting ID: 974 541 767, 884-6671