Today

Community

Indoor Playground: 9 a.m. to noon, Pybus Public Market LocalTel Event Center, 888-3900

Preschool Music: 10 to 11 a.m., Waterville Library, ncrl.org

Bilingual Baby and Toddler Storytime: 11 to 11:45 a.m., Bridgeport Library, ncrl.org

Drop-in Tech Help: 2 to 3 p.m., Wenatchee Library, ncrl.org

A.T.L.A.S. 3D Printing “All About Food”: 3:30 to 5 p.m., Cashmere Library, ncrl.org

ATLAS Pine Cone Turkey Craft Hour for Kids: 3:30 to 4:30, Leavenworth Library, ncrl.org

Sensory Friendly Storytime: 3:30 to 4 p.m., Wenatchee Library, ncrl.org

Bilingual Storytime: 6 to 6:30 p.m., Wenatchee Library, ncrl.org

"Indiana Jones: Raiders of the Lost Ark": 6:30 p.m., Numerica Performing Arts Center, 663-2787

“Matilda”: 7 p.m., Wenatchee High School auditorium. wwrld.us/matilda, numericapac.org

Government

Chelan-Douglas Transportation Council: 9 a.m., Confluence Technology Center, Wenatchee, 663-9059

Aging and Adult Services Council of Governments: 1:30 p.m., 50 Simon St. S.E., East Wenatchee, 886-0700

Wenatchee City Council: 5:15 p.m., City Hall, 664-3300

Rock Island City Council: 6 p.m., City Hall, 884-1261

Friday

Community

Friday fun for ages 6-12: 10 to 11 a.m., Waterville Library, ncrl.org

Clay with Dale: 1 to 3 p.m., Waterville Library, ncrl.org

Fiber Friday: 2 to 4 p.m., Peshastin Library, ncrl.org

Murder Mystery Dinner: 6 to 8 p.m., Wells House, Wenatchee Valley College, produced by Wenatchee Valley Museum & Cultural Center, wwrld.us/2q6UYbz,

Warren Miller’s “Timeless”: 6 p.m., Wenatchee Convention Center, wwrld.us/2qCRE8D

“Matilda”: 7 p.m., Wenatchee High School auditorium. wwrld.us/matilda, numericapac.org

To see more events throughout NCW, visit ncwcalendar.com.