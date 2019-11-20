Today
Community
Indoor Playground: 9 a.m. to noon, Pybus Public Market LocalTel Event Center, 888-3900
Bilingual Baby and Toddler Storytime: 11 to 11:45 a.m., Bridgeport Library
Homeschooler’s STEM — Stop Motion Movie Making: 12:30 to 2 p.m., Cashmere Library
Drop-in Tech Help: 2 to 3 p.m., Wenatchee Library
A.T.L.A.S. STEM — Stop Motion Movies: 3:30 to 5 p.m., Cashmere Library
Sensory Friendly Storytime: 3:30 to 4 p.m., Wenatchee Library
Bilingual Storytime: 6 to 6:30 p.m., Wenatchee Library
Stage Kids’ “The Music Man”: 6:30 p.m., Numerica Performing Arts Center, Wenatchee, numericapac.org
“Matilda”: 7 p.m., Wenatchee High School auditorium. wwrld.us/matilda, numericapac.org
Government
North Central Regional Library Board: 1 p.m., Distribution Center, 16 N. Columbia St., 663-1117
Cascadia Conservation District Board: 3:30 p.m., Wenatchee World, 14 N. Mission, 436-1601
Wenatchee City Council, work session: 5:15 p.m., City Hall, 664-3300
Schools
Entiat School Board: 7 p.m., high school library, 784-1800
Friday
Baby Toddler Storytime: 10 to 10:30 a.m., Wenatchee Library, ncrl.org
Friday fun for ages 6-12: 10 to 11 a.m., Waterville Library, ncrl.org
Baby Rhymin’ Time: 10:10 to 11 a.m., Chelan Library, ncrl.org
Baby Toddler Storytime: 10:30 to 11 a.m., Cashmere Library, ncrl.org
Clay with Dale: 1 to 3 p.m., Waterville Library, ncrl.org
Fiber Friday: 2 to 4 p.m., Peshastin Library, ncrl.org
Pinecone Turkey Craft: 3:30 to 4:30 p.m., Bridgeport Library, ncrl.org
Stage Kids’ “The Music Man”: 6:30 p.m., Numerica Performing Arts Center, Wenatchee, numericapac.org
“Matilda”: 7 p.m., Wenatchee High School auditorium. wwrld.us/matilda, numericapac.org
TGR’s “Roadless”: 7 p.m., Snowy Owl Theater, Icicle Creek Center for the Arts, Leavenworth, 548-6347
“Circle Mirror Transformation”: 8 p.m., Riverside Playhouse, Wenatchee, Full Circle Theatre Company production, numericapac.org
To see more events throughout NCW, visit ncwcalendar.com.