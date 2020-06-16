Some events may not take place because of COVID-19 concerns.
Today
Government
Douglas County Commission: 8:30 a.m., teleconference number: 1-301-715-8592, meeting ID: 786-705-338, 745-8537
Chelan County Commission: 8 a.m., https://zoom.us/j/650411499, meeting ID: 650 411 499, 667-6215
Link Transit Board: 3 p.m., teleconference number: 1-877-216-1555, passcode: 859950, 664-7611
Wenatchee Parks Board: 4 p.m., Wenatchee Public Services Center, 1350 McKittrick St., 664-3392
Wenatchee School District special meeting: 4 p.m., Livestream link: youtu.be/0fn8HEi0rXM
Wednesday
Government
City of Wenatchee Lodging Tax Advisory Committee: 3 p.m., Teleconference number: 1-360-358-7947, Conference ID: 512 081 892#, 888-6200
Chelan Fire and Rescue Commission: 3 p.m., Teleconference number: 351-888-7591, 682-4476
Wenatchee Valley College Board: 3 p.m., Zoom webinar registration link: wwrld.us/3d3EF2h, 682-6420
Wenatchee Planning Commission: 5:30 p.m., Teleconference number:1-646-749-3112, Access code: 259-705-653, 664-3300