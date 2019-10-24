Today
Community
Link bus tour to Cashmere Museum and Pioneer Village: 9:30 a.m., meet at Columbia Station, Wenatchee, 664-7624 or sdanko@linktransit.com
Friday Fun: 10 a.m. to 11:30 p.m., Waterville Library, ncrl.org
Teeny-Weeny Halloween Literacy Fair: 10 to 11:30 a.m., Cashmere Library, ncrl.org
Clay with Dale: 1 to 3 p.m., Waterville Library, ncrl.org
Fiber Friday: 2 to 4 p.m., Peshastin Library, ncrl.org
Screen Printing: 3:30 to 4:30 p.m., Bridgeport Library, ncrl.org
Erth’s Prehistoric Aquarium Adventure: 6:30 p.m., Numerica Performing Arts Center, Wenatchee, numericapac.org.
Poets Claudia Castro Luna, Derek Sheffield, Joe Powell, Jack Johnson: 6:30 p.m., Leavenworth Library, ncrl.org
“Winterland”: 7 p.m., Snowy Owl Theater, icicle.org, 548-6347
Trivia Night! Halloween edition: 7 p.m., Wenatchee Public Library, 30 S. Wenatchee Ave.,
Music Theatre of Wenatchee’s “The Addams Family”: 7:30 p.m., Riverside Playhouse, Wenatchee, numericapac.org
Saturday
Family Storytime: 11 to 11:30 a.m., Wenatchee Library
Music Theatre of Wenatchee’s “The Addams Family”: 2 and 7:30 p.m., Riverside Playhouse, Wenatchee, numericapac.org
Hallow Queens Drag Show: 8 p.m., Wenatchee Convention Center’s Orchard Hall, Wenatchee, ywcancw.org
“Manon”: 9:55 a.m., Snowy Owl Theater, Icicle Center for the Arts, Leavenworth, icicle.org
To see more events throughout NCW, visit ncwcalendar.com.