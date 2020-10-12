Tuesday
Government
Chelan City Council: 6 p.m., live audio stream: lakechelannow.com/listen/live-broadcast/
Leavenworth City Council: 6:30 p.m., Zoom link: us02web.zoom.us/j/81267571512, pass code: 237090
Schools
Lake Chelan School Board: 6 p.m., contact mashayekhg@chelanschools.org for information on how to connect to meeting, 682-3515
Wenatchee School Board: 6 p.m., YouTube link: youtu.be/r5zKyDzY9GE, 663-8161
Wednesday
Government
North Central Washington Economic Development District Board: 8:45 a.m., Chelan City Hall, 135 E. Johnson Ave., Chelan, 682-6907
Leavenworth Design Review Board: 3 p.m., Zoom link: zoom.us/j/94159949844, passcode: 598981
Douglas County Fire District 2 Commission: 5 p.m., Zoom link, us02web.zoom.us/j/974541767, meeting ID: 974 541 767, 884-6671