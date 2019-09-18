Today
Community
Drop-in Tech Help: 2 to 3 p.m., Wenatchee Library, ncrl.org
ATLAS — At the Library After School: 3:45 to 4:45 p.m., Manson Library, ncrl.org
Alzheimer’s Association Support Group: 3 to 5 p.m., Aging & Adult Care of Central Washington, 50 Simon St. S.E., Suite A, East Wenatchee, 886-0700 Ext. 243
Make a Difference Day community meeting: 4 p.m., The Wenatchee World, 14 N. Mission St., 663-6662, wenatcheemkdd.com
Gay 101 — An Introduction: 4:30 to 8 p.m., Women’s Empowerment Center, 212 First St., Wenatchee, Dusti@YWCANCW.org, 509-662-3531 x131
Glenn Miller Orchestra: 7:30 p.m., Numerica Performing Arts Center, 663-2787, numericapac.org
Government
Douglas County Commission: 8:30 a.m., courthouse, Waterville, 745-8537
Wenatchee Planning Commission: 5:30 p.m., City Hall, 664-3300
Thursday
Community
Book-to-Movie Night “Ready Player One”: 5:30 to 8 p.m., Chelan Library, 682-5131, ncrl.org
Wenatchee River Salmon Festival: Leavenworth National Fish Hatchery, salmonfest.org
Mark and Cindy Lemaire, guitar: 6:30 p.m., Ephrata Public Library, free, ncrl.org
NAMI support group: 6 p.m., Wenatchee Valley Senior Activity Center, 1312 Maple St., Wenatchee, 663-8282, chelandouglasnami@gmail.com, namicd.org
Government
Wenatchee City Council, work session: 5:15 p.m., City Hall, 664-3300
North Central Regional Library Board: 1 p.m., Distribution Center, 16 N. Columbia St., 663-1117
Schools
Entiat School Board: 7 p.m., high school library, 784-1800
