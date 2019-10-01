Today
Community
Drop-in Tech Help!: 2 to 3 p.m., Wenatchee Library
ATLAS STEM Club: 3 to 5 p.m., Chelan Library; 3:30 to 4:30 p.m., Wenatchee Library
Government
Douglas County Commission: 8:30 a.m., Douglas County courthouse, Waterville,745-8537
Port of Chelan County Commission: 9 a.m., 238 Olds Station Road. Suite A, Wenatchee, 663-5159
Douglas County Fire District 2 Board: 1 p.m., Douglas County Public Services Building Hearing Room, 140 19th St. N.W., East Wenatchee, 884-6671
Schools
Wenatchee School Board: 1 p.m., Wenatchee School District central office, 235 Sunset Ave., 663-8161
Wednesday
Community
Alzheimer’s Association Support Group: 3 to 5 p.m., Aging & Adult Care of Central Washington, 50 Simon St. S.E., Suite A, 886-0700 ext. 243
Government
Douglas County Commission: 8:30 a.m., Douglas County Public Services Building Room, Waterville,745-8537
City of Wenatchee Historic Preservation Board: 5:30 p.m., Wenatchee City Hall, 888-6200
