Today

Tuesday

Community

Indoor Playground: 9 a.m. to noon, Pybus Public Market LocalTel Event Center, 888-3900

Drop-in Tech Help!: 2 to 3 p.m., Wenatchee Library, ncrl.org

ATLAS STEM Club: 3 to 5 p.m., Chelan Library, ncrl.org

ATLAS: 3:30 to 4:30 p.m., Wenatchee Library; 4 to 5 p.m., Ephrata Library, ncrl.org

Marlin Handbell Ringers: 7:30 p.m., Icicle Inn Resort, Leavenworth, 669-6086

Government

Douglas County Commission: 8:30 a.m., Douglas County Public Services Building Hearing Room, 140 19th St. NW, East Wenatchee, 745-8537

Chelan County Commission: 9 a.m., 400 Douglas St., 667-6215

Port of Chelan County Commission: 9 a.m., 1 Campbell Parkway, East Wenatchee, 663-5159

Wednesday

Community

Indoor Playground: 9 a.m. to noon, Pybus Public Market LocalTel Event Center, 888-3900

Bear Storytime: 10 to 10:30 a.m., Cashmere Library

Storytime: 10 to 10:30 a.m., Entiat Library; 11 to 11:30 a.m., Chelan Library; 11:30 a.m. to noon, Leavenworth Library

Preschool Storytime: 10:30 to 11 a.m., Wenatchee Library; 11:15 to 11:45 a.m., Manson Library

Drop-in Tech Help: 2 to 3 p.m., Wenatchee Library

ATLAS — At the Library After School: 3:45 to 4:45 p.m., Manson Library

Holiday Wood Slice Ornaments: 4 to 5 p.m., Peshastin Library

Government

City of Wenatchee Historic Preservation Board: 5:30 p.m., Wenatchee City Hall, 888-6200

To see more events throughout NCW, visit ncwcalendar.com.