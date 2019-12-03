Today
Tuesday
Community
Indoor Playground: 9 a.m. to noon, Pybus Public Market LocalTel Event Center, 888-3900
Drop-in Tech Help!: 2 to 3 p.m., Wenatchee Library, ncrl.org
ATLAS STEM Club: 3 to 5 p.m., Chelan Library, ncrl.org
ATLAS: 3:30 to 4:30 p.m., Wenatchee Library; 4 to 5 p.m., Ephrata Library, ncrl.org
Marlin Handbell Ringers: 7:30 p.m., Icicle Inn Resort, Leavenworth, 669-6086
Government
Douglas County Commission: 8:30 a.m., Douglas County Public Services Building Hearing Room, 140 19th St. NW, East Wenatchee, 745-8537
Chelan County Commission: 9 a.m., 400 Douglas St., 667-6215
Port of Chelan County Commission: 9 a.m., 1 Campbell Parkway, East Wenatchee, 663-5159
Wednesday
Community
Indoor Playground: 9 a.m. to noon, Pybus Public Market LocalTel Event Center, 888-3900
Bear Storytime: 10 to 10:30 a.m., Cashmere Library
Storytime: 10 to 10:30 a.m., Entiat Library; 11 to 11:30 a.m., Chelan Library; 11:30 a.m. to noon, Leavenworth Library
Preschool Storytime: 10:30 to 11 a.m., Wenatchee Library; 11:15 to 11:45 a.m., Manson Library
Drop-in Tech Help: 2 to 3 p.m., Wenatchee Library
ATLAS — At the Library After School: 3:45 to 4:45 p.m., Manson Library
Holiday Wood Slice Ornaments: 4 to 5 p.m., Peshastin Library
Government
City of Wenatchee Historic Preservation Board: 5:30 p.m., Wenatchee City Hall, 888-6200
To see more events throughout NCW, visit ncwcalendar.com.