Saturday
Community
Adult Coloring: 9 a.m. to noon, Bridgeport Library, ncrl.org
Family Storytime: 11 to 11:30 a.m., Wenatchee Library, ncrl.org
Day of the Dead Crafts: 1:30 to 2:30 p.m., Bridgeport Library, ncrl.org
Movies at the Library: 2 to 4 p.m., Peshastin Library, ncrl.org
Music Theatre of Wenatchee’s “The Addams Family”: 2 and 7:30 p.m., Riverside Playhouse, Wenatchee, numericapac.org
Wenatchee Valley Symphony Orchestra’s Halloween Spooktacular: 7 p.m., Numerica Performing Arts Center, Wenatchee, numericapac.org
Monday
Community
Baby Toddler Storytime: 10 to 10:30 a.m., Wenatchee Library, ncrl.org
Preschool Storytime: 10 a.m. to 11 a.m., Waterville Library, ncrl.org
STEM Club: 3:30 to 4:30 p.m., Leavenworth Library, ncrl.org
Government
Douglas County Commission: 8:30 a.m., Douglas County courthouse, Waterville,745-8537
Chelan County Commission: 9 a.m., 400 Douglas St., 667-6215
Chelan County PUD Commission: Study session, 10 a.m., regular meeting 1 p.m., 327 N. Wenatchee Ave., 663-8121
Waterville Town Council: 6:30 p.m., Town Hall, 745-8871
Tuesday
Community
Football Storytime: 10 to 10:30 a.m., Cashmere Library, ncrl.org
Preschool Storytime: 10:30 to 11 a.m., Wenatchee Library, ncrl.org
Storytime: 10:30 to 11 a.m., East Wenatchee Library, ncrl.org
Baby Storytime: 11:30 a.m. to noon, Leavenworth Library, ncrl.org
Drop-in Tech Help!: 2 to 3 p.m., Wenatchee Library, ncrl.org
A.T.L.A.S. STEM Club: 3 to 5 p.m., Chelan Library; 3:30 to 4:30 p.m., Wenatchee Library, ncrl.org
Pajama Storytime: 7 to 7:30 p.m., Wenatchee Library, ncrl.org
Government
Douglas County Commission: 8:30 a.m., Douglas County courthouse, Waterville,745-8537
Chelan County Commission: 9 a.m., 400 Douglas St., 667-6215
To see more events throughout NCW, visit ncwcalendar.com.