Today
Community
Indoor Playground: 9 a.m. to noon, Pybus Public Market LocalTel Event Center, 888-3900
Drop-in Tech Help!: 2 to 3 p.m., Wenatchee Library, ncrl.org
Organize your life — Bullet Journal 101: 4 to 6 p.m., Peshastin Library, ncrl.org
Government
Douglas County Commission: 8:30 a.m., Douglas County courthouse, Waterville,745-8537
Chelan County Commission: 9 a.m., 400 Douglas St., 667-6215
Schools
Wenatchee School Board: 12:30 p.m., Wenatchee School District central office, 235 Sunset Ave., 663-8161
Wednesday
Indoor Playground: 9 a.m. to noon, Pybus Public Market LocalTel Event Center, 888-3900
Drop-in Tech Help!: 2 to 3 p.m., Wenatchee Library, ncrl.org
ATLAS: 3:45 to 4:45 p.m., to Manson Library, ncrl.org
STEM Club: 4 to 5 p.m., Peshastin Library, ncrl.org
Government
RiverCom Board: 9 a.m., City Hall, 129 S. Chelan Ave., Wenatchee, 662-4650
Leavenworth Design Review Board: 3 p.m., City Hall, 548-5275
