Today

Community

Indoor Playground: 9 a.m. to noon, Pybus Public Market LocalTel Event Center, 888-3900

Drop-in Tech Help!: 2 to 3 p.m., Wenatchee Library, ncrl.org

Organize your life — Bullet Journal 101: 4 to 6 p.m., Peshastin Library, ncrl.org

Government

Douglas County Commission: 8:30 a.m., Douglas County courthouse, Waterville,745-8537

Chelan County Commission: 9 a.m., 400 Douglas St., 667-6215

Schools

Wenatchee School Board: 12:30 p.m., Wenatchee School District central office, 235 Sunset Ave., 663-8161

Wednesday

ATLAS: 3:45 to 4:45 p.m., to Manson Library, ncrl.org

STEM Club: 4 to 5 p.m., Peshastin Library, ncrl.org

Government

RiverCom Board: 9 a.m., City Hall, 129 S. Chelan Ave., Wenatchee, 662-4650

Leavenworth Design Review Board: 3 p.m., City Hall, 548-5275

