Thursday
Community
NCW Fair: Waterville fairgrounds, ncwfair.org
Chelan County Housing Authority Commission: 9:30 a.m., 1120 Ninth St., Wenatchee, 663-7421
Movie Day at the Library “Dumbo”: 4 to 6 p.m., Peshastin Library, ncrl.org
Government
Wenatchee City Council: 5:15 p.m., City Hall, 664-3300
Rock Island City Council: 6 p.m., City Hall, 884-1261
Friday
Wenatchee Youth Circus: 10 a.m. and 6 p.m., Eastmont Community Park, wenatcheeyouthcircus@yahoo.com
Fiber Friday: 2 to 4 p.m., Peshastin Library, ncrl.org
Trivia Night!: 7 to 9:30 p.m., Pybus Public Market, ncrl.org
Family Game Night: 7 to 9 p.m., Pybus Public Market, 888-3900
To see more events throughout NCW, visit ncwcalendar.com.