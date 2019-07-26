Today

Community

Family Game Night Hosted by Pacific Crest Church: 7 to 9 p.m., Pybus Market, pybuspublicmarket.org

Friday Night Music presents Slim Chance: 7 to 9 p.m., Pybus Market, pybuspublicmarket.org

Summer Concert Series presents “Analog Jack”: 7 to 9 p.m., Centennial Park, 130 S. Wenatchee Ave., wenatcheewa.gov

Jennifer Pharr Davis, “Pursuit of Endurance”: 7 p.m., LocalTel Event Center at Pybus Market, 548-1451, abookforallseasons.com

Lake Chelan Rodeo: 7:30 p.m., Lake Chelan Rodeo grounds, lakechelan.com

Leavenworth Summer Theater presents “The Sound of Music”: 8 p.m., Ski Hill Amphitheater, 548-2000, leavenworthsummertheater.org

Theater Under the Stars presents “Perry Hotter & The High School Musical”: 8 p.m., 204 E. Okanogan Ave., Chelan, (888) 473-7869, theaterunderthestars.org

Movie Night: 9 to 10 p.m., Lincoln Rock State Park, 13253 US-2, East Wenatchee, parks.state.wa.us/541/Lincoln-Rock

BarnFlix presents “Big Fish”: 9 p.m., The Sunshine Ranch Wedding and Events, 2265 Easy St., Wenatchee, 662-5357

Saturday

Community

Reaching Readers Writer’s Workshop: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Wenatchee Valley College, writeontheriver.org

Music from Chloe Grace: 7 to 9 p.m., Pybus Market, pybuspublicmarket.org

The Paperboys: 7 p.m., Music in the Meadow, Icicle Creek Center for the Arts, Leavenworth, icicle.org

Lake Chelan Rodeo: 7:30 p.m., Lake Chelan Rodeo grounds, lakechelan.com

Leavenworth Summer Theater presents “Hello Dolly!”: 8 p.m., Hatchery Park, 548-2000, leavenworthsummertheater.org

Theater Under the Stars presents “Perry Hotter & The High School Musical”: 8 p.m., 204 E. Okanogan Ave., Chelan, (888) theaterunderthestars.org, 473-7869

