Today
Community
Turkey on the Run: 9 a.m., Walla Walla Point Park, Wenatchee, runwenatchee.com
Fowl Play 5K: 9 a.m., Front Street Gazebo, Leavenworth, wwrld.us/2Cb6uWa
Friday
Community
Christkindlmarkt: 11 a.m. to 7:30 p.m., downtown Leavenworth, christkindlmarktleavenworth.com
Holiday Lighting Ceremony: 5:45 to 6 p.m., Pybus Public Market, 888-3900
Saddle Rockers: 6-8 p.m., Pybus Public Market, Wenatchee, free, pybuspublicmarket.org
“A Tuna Christmas & Friends”: 7:30 p.m., Canyon Wren Recital Hall, Leavenworth, icicle.org
To see more events throughout NCW, visit ncwcalendar.com.