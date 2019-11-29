Today
Community
Christkindlmarkt: 11 a.m. to 7:30 p.m., downtown Leavenworth, christkindlmarktleavenworth.com
Holiday Lighting Ceremony: 5:45 to 6 p.m., Pybus Public Market, 888-3900
Saddle Rockers: 6-8 p.m., Pybus Public Market, Wenatchee, free, pybuspublicmarket.org
“A Tuna Christmas & Friends”: 7:30 p.m., Canyon Wren Recital Hall, Leavenworth, icicle.org
Saturday
Community
NaNoWriMo Write-in: 9 to 10:45 a.m., Wenatchee Library
Family Storytime: 11 to 11:30 a.m., Wenatchee Library
Christkindlmarkt: 10 a.m. to 7:30 p.m., downtown Leavenworth, lantern parade at 5 p.m., christkindlmarktleavenworth.com
Holiday Movies at the Library — “Arthur Christmas”: 2 to 4 p.m., Peshastin Library
“The Grinch”: 3 p.m., The Ruby Theatre, Chelan
