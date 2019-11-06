Today
Community
Preschool Music: 10 to 11 a.m., Waterville Library
Bilingual Baby and Toddler Storytime: 11 to 11:45 a.m., Bridgeport Library
Drop-in Tech Help: 2 to 3 p.m., Wenatchee Library
ATLAS 3D Printing “All About Food”: 3:30 to 5 p.m., Cashmere Library
Sensory Friendly Storytime: 3:30 to 4 p.m., Wenatchee Library
Bilingual Storytime: 6 to 6:30 p.m., Wenatchee Library
Government
Douglas County Solid Waste Advisory Committee: 1 and 2 p.m., Douglas County Public Services Building, 886-0899
Friday
Red Cross Blood Drive: 10 to 3 p.m., Pybus Public Market, 1-800-733-2767, redcrossblood.org
Friday fun for ages 6-12: 10 to 11 a.m., Waterville Library, ncrl.org
Clay with Dale: 1 to 3 p.m., Waterville Library, ncrl.org
Fiber Friday: 2 to 4 p.m., Peshastin Library, ncrl.org
ATLAS - Straws and Connectors: 3:30 to 4:30 p.m., Bridgeport Library, ncrl.org
Alchemy Tap Project: 7 p.m., Snowy Owl Theater, Leavenworth, iciclecreek.org
“Circle Mirror Transformation”: 8 p.m., Riverside Playhouse, Wenatchee, Full Circle Theatre Company production, numericapac.org
To see more events throughout NCW, visit ncwcalendar.com.